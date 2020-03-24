Image Source : BMHRC Bhopal Memorial Hospital turned into dedicated COVID-19 hospital

In order to treat the coronavirus infected patients efficiently, Bhopal Memorial Hospital has been made dedicated COVID-19 hospital. The Madhya Pradesh government has imposed curfew in Bhopal and Jabalpur cities, where coronavirus cases have been found.

Soon after assuming charge, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a meeting around Monday midnight and issued the directives. During the meeting, Chouhan reviewed the coronavirus situation in the state and directed for the imposition of curfew in the capital city Bhopal and Jabalpur.

So far, five cases of coronavirus have been found in Jabalpur and one in Bhopal.

