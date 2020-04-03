Friday, April 03, 2020
     
Bhopal Health Department Director tests positive for coronavirus

The number of coronavirus cases in the country refuses to dwindle. Another case of the deadly coronavirus has emerged from Madhya Pradesh where Director of the Bhopal Health Department, J Vijay Kumar, has tested positive for COVID-19.

New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2020 20:26 IST
It was for the second time that his samples were found to be positive for COVID-19. 

It was for the second time that his samples were found to be positive for COVID-19.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday saw coronavirus cases in the state hit the 100-mark with Morena joining the affected towns with two positive cases. Out of these cases, 75 were reported from Indore, eight from Jabalpur, six from Ujjain, four from Bhopal, two each in Morena, Shivpuri and Gwalior and one from Khargone. So far, eight patients have died in the state. These include three from Indore, two from Ujjain and one from Khargone. 

