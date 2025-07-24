Bhopal drug crackdown uncovers blackmail, abuse, and arms link in high-profile syndicate Bhopal Police has unearthed a high-profile drug network operating across the city’s nightlife hotspots, days before a major party was scheduled to be held on August 2. The alleged kingpin, Yasin Ahmed, was not only organising the party but also running a large-scale drug syndicate.

The Bhopal Police has uncovered a sprawling high-profile drug syndicate operating across the city’s nightlife circuit, just days before a major party was set to take place on August 2. At the centre of the racket is Yasin Ahmed, a video jockey by profession, who police say was not just organising the event but using such parties as a cover for distributing high-end narcotics.

According to officials, Yasin had openly promoted the August 2 party on social media. But what appeared to be a glamorous gathering turned out to be part of a deeper operation involving the sale and consumption of banned substances such as MD (methamphetamine), cocaine, and charas. The party, and others like it, were allegedly used to lure in youth, especially women, who were targeted with free drugs and then trapped in cycles of addiction and exploitation.

Police sources say the network had already taken root in multiple clubs, bars, and restaurants across Bhopal. The investigation revealed that Yasin and his associates were not just peddling drugs, but also allegedly engaging in video blackmail, sexual exploitation, and violent intimidation using weapons.

Uncle-nephew duo at the centre of the racket

A deeper layer of the case emerged following the arrest of two peddlers, Saifuddin and Shahrukh, on July 18. They were caught supplying MD powder to clubgoers under the guise of weight-loss supplements. Interrogation of the duo led police to the main operatives, Yasin alias Mintu and his uncle Shauhar, who were arrested in a dramatic operation on July 23.

During the arrest, Yasin attempted to flee and rammed his SUV into two cars. Police later found a pistol, MD drugs, and a vehicle bearing fake Assembly and Press stickers in his possession. His phone contained objectionable videos showing the sexual exploitation of women as well as over 20 clips of him assaulting young men. These were allegedly used for blackmail and intimidation.

A trap set through club culture and fitness hype

The syndicate reportedly targeted youth through clubs, gyms and parties, presenting MD drugs as part of a “party lifestyle” or a fitness aid. Women were lured in with free doses and later allegedly subjected to harassment and blackmail. Some were even used to attract more people to the network, according to investigators.

Syndicate linked to other states

Police believe Yasin's supply chain connects to networks outside Madhya Pradesh, making this part of a larger inter-state narcotics ring. Investigations are underway to identify more players in the operation.

So far, 1.05 grams of MD powder, a pistol, and a Scorpio vehicle have been seized from Yaseen, while 2.05 grams of the same drug and a Mahindra BE6 were recovered from Shauhar. The two have been booked under the NDPS Act, Arms Act, and other relevant sections, and are currently in five-day police custody.

Officials say more arrests are likely as they continue to unearth the full scale of the syndicate.