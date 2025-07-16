Bhopal: Digvijaya Singh's Facebook post on Kanwar Yatra stirs row, BJP calls him 'Maulana' Digvijaya Singh raised questions on the blockade of the roads for Kanwars during the Kanwar Yatra. By sharing a post on Facebook, he wrote, 'One country, two laws.'

Kanwar Yatra started across the country with the beginning of the month of Sawan. Many arrangements have been made by the government in different states regarding the Kanwar Yatra. Meanwhile, Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh issued a statement regarding the Kanwar Yatra by sharing a Facebook post.

Digvijaya Singh questions road blockade for Kanwars

Digvijaya Singh raised questions on the blockade of the roads for Kanwars during the Kanwar Yatra. By sharing a post on Facebook, he wrote, 'One country, two laws.'

The image posted by Digvijaya Singh showed a road is being blocked due to Kanwar Yatra, and the second picture showed Muslims offering Namaz are being kicked by the police.

Vishwas Sarang calls Digvijaya Singh ‘Maulana’

This post has drwan sharp criticism from the BJP. BJP leader Vishwas Sarang has retaliated on this statement of Digvijaya Singh and called him Maulana Vishwas Sarang.

He said Maulana Digvijaya Singh only opposes Sanatan and wants to make a holy festival like Kanwar Yatra controversial.

Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishvas Sarang said, "Maulana Digvijaya Singh only opposes Sanatan Dharma. He even tries to create controversy around sacred festivals like the Kanwar Yatra but nothing more can be expected from him. The same Digvijaya Singh who glorifies Zakir Naik, talks about protecting terrorists, questions every army operation and promotes pro-Pakistan sentiments, continues to play politics of appeasement... That’s why people call him 'Maulana Digvijaya Singh'" .

BJP says Digvijaya Singh insults Hindu religion

He said Digvijaya Singh has always insulted Hindu religion, Hindu followers, Hindu saints and Hindu festivals.

Vishwas Sarang said, “I want to tell Digvijaya Singh that if such comments are made on any festival of Hindu and Sanatan Dharma, then it will not be tolerated. Digvijay Singh should apologise for this.'

It should be noted that Kanwar Yatra is being carried out across the country in this month. In different states, Kanwars are reaching their villages or nearby temples with river water and performing Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva.

