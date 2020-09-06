Image Source : FILE Bhiwandi man booked for giving banned triple talaq to wife (Representational image)

A 27-year-old man from Bhiwandi in Thane district has been booked for giving triple talaq to his wife despite the practice being outlawed, police said on Sunday. Khalid Shaikh has been charged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act after a case was filed at Shanti Nagar police station late Saturday night by his wife, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajkumar Shinde.

"On August 29, the accused called his wife on her sister's mobile phone, picked up a fight and then uttered talaq three times to divorce her," he said.

