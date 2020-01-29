Bhima Koregaon case: Some people have been wrongly charged, says Maharashtra home minister

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Anil Deshmukh, Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday expressed displeasure against central government transferring investigation of Bhima Koregaon case from Maharashtra Police to National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"The Centre should not have transferred the Bhima Koregoan case to NIA without taking us into the loop. Today, we met the Advocate General to discuss what should be done after receiving the letter," Deshmukh was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

He made it clear that the state had not received any letter about the transfer of investigation to the NIA.

Most important Anil Deshmukh suggested that some of the accused in the Bhima Koregaon case may have been wrongly charged.

Six people have been charged in Bhima-Koregaon violence case. Harshali Potdar, poet Sudhir Dhawale (members of Republican Panthers) Deepak Dhengle, Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and his wife Jyoti Jagtap have been accused of violence at Bhima-Koregaon in Maharashtra. These are all artists of Kabir Kala Manch.

Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote have also been charged in a separate FIR.

While Anil Deshmukh said that some of the accused have been charged wrongly but he did not specify who.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) confirmed on Saturday (January 25) that it had transferred Bhima Case from Maharashtra Police to the NIA. Anil Deshmukh had termed the move unconstitutional.