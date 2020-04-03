17 of 26 total patients at COVID-19 hotspot Bhilwara recover

Image Source : AP Several people in Bhilwara have recovered from coronavirus. (Representational image)

In what could be termed as some sigh of relief amid coronavirus pandemic, two more people who were infected with COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Bhilwara have recovered. So far the number of recovered patients in Bhilwara has reached 17 out of the 26 total COVID-19 cases whereas Rajasthan's coronavirus cases toll currently stands at 154 including 2 Italians. Meanwhile, 23 of 154 COVID-19 patients are the ones who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi.

14 more ppl tested positive for #COVID19 in Rajasthan; 7 in Tonk (contacts of positive #Coronavirus patients who attended Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat)&7 others (6 from Maharashtra & 1 from Jharkhand who attended Tablighi Jamaat event). Total no. of cases is 154 now: State Health Dept — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2020

Meanwhile, no new COVID19 case has been reported in Bhilwara in the last 3 days. Till now, 13 out of 26 cases have come out negative in repeat tests. To break the chain of coronavirus, curfew without relaxation has been imposed for 10 days in Bhilwara, from today, informed District Collector, Rajendra Bhatt. However, on Friday, 14 more people were tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan. Out of these 14, 7 confirmed COVID-19 patients are from Tonk region who had come in contact of COVID-19 positive person that were present at Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat while the remaining 7 others (6 from Maharashtra and 1 from Jharkhand) are the ones who attended Jamaat's event.

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Thursday said random sampling of people will be carried out in the state under sero-surveillance system to check the spread of COVID-19. In sero-surveillance there is the monitoring of the presence or absence of specific substances in the blood serum of a population. The minister said random sampling will be done through rapid testing kits approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

