BHEL's woman officer ends life due to 'harassment' by senior

A 33-year-old woman Accounts Officer of public sector Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) here allegedly committed suicide over 'harassment' by a top official and six other colleagues, police said.

Based on a complaint from her husband, a case has been registered against the Deputy General Manager (Finance) and six other BHEL employees, who are her colleagues, for allegedly abetting the officer's suicide, they said.

The woman, who hails from Bhopal, hanged herself in the bedroom at her house here at around 10.30 am after locking it from inside. Her husband and other family members broke open the room door and found her hanging from the ceiling, Inspector of Police Venkatesh Shamala told PTI.

In a suicide note purportedly written by her, the woman accused the DGM and six other colleagues of mentally harassing her and forcing her to resort to the extreme step, he said.

She had also said her mobile phone was hacked and all her calls were tapped by them and they were spying on her. In the note, the woman also alleged they made vulgar comments on her and had been harassed by some of her colleagues when she was posted in Bhopal earlier.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 (Abetment of suicide) had been registered and further investigations were on, the inspector said.