'Bhay bin hoye na preet': India Armed Forces quote Ramcharitmanas to warn Pakistan

New Delhi:

The Indian Armed Forces addressed the media in another detailed briefing on Monday. Addressing the media on Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces reiterated a couplet from the epic Ramcharitmanas to warn Pakistan amidst the tensions with the neighbouring country.

On being asked about the message being conveyed by the Armed Forces by using Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem in the video presentation, Air Marshal AK Bharti says, "Vinay na maanat jaladh jad, gaye teen din beeti. Bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoy na preet," said Air Marshal AK Bharti quoting the couplet from the Ramcharitmanas.

'Pahalgam attack was terrorists' 'paap ka ghada bhar chuka hai' moment': DGMO Rajiv Ghai

The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Rajiv Ghai reasoned the Operation Sindoor came after pot of the sins got filled by the terrorists following the Pahalgam terror attack. Rajiv Ghai said in the last few years, the character of terrorist activities have changed. Innocent civilians were being attacked.. 'Pahalgam tak paap ka ye ghada bhar chuka tha' (the pot of sin had filled up to brim and set for toppling).

'Our fight was with terrorists not with Pakistan': DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti

Air Marshal Bharti also opened on the Pakistan army's retaliation following Operation Sindoor. Bharti said that India's fight was with the terrorists and not with Pakistan and that India had to respond after the Pakistan army attempted to attack the Indian territory through drones and missiles. "We also reiterated that our fight was with terrorists and their support infrastructure and not with Pakistan military. However, it is a pity that the Pakistan military chose to intervene and bat for the terrorists which compelled us to respond in kind," says DG Air Operations Air Marshal AK Bharti.

Air Marshal Bharti also highlighted the air defence systems' strength in protecting the Indian territory. "Our battle-proven systems have stood the test of time and are fully capable of confronting any challenge. A key highlight has been the exceptional performance of the indigenous Akash air defence system. Establishing and operationalising such a formidable air defence environment has been possible solely due to the budgetary and policy support provided by the Government of India," said Air Marshal AK Bharti.