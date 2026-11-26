India completed development trials of Bhargavastra, its first indigenously designed and developed two-layer, vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system, at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan on Thursday. The achievement marks a significant step in bolstering the country's air defence capabilities against the growing threat of drone attacks.

Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) completed the in-house development trials of the air defence system designed to engage multiple hostile drones at once. The trials were conducted from November 20 to 24.

Described by SDAL as India’s first indigenously designed and developed two-layer vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system, Bhargavastra combines air defence rockets with guided micro-missiles. The integrated system is intended to detect, track and engage drone swarms, an emerging threat to military forces.

Two layers of defence

Bhargavastra has been developed in two versions. Version-I uses air defence rockets, while Version-II adds guided micro-missiles with autonomous guidance and infrared (IR) seekers for precision engagement.

The system’s detection and tracking network includes radio-frequency (RF) detectors and surveillance radars. Electro-optical (EO) systems support target tracking during both day and night. An integrated C4I command system coordinates the sensors, tracking and weapon engagement.

The launcher capacity is 64 tubes for rockets in Version-I and 64 micro-missiles in Version-II. The complete system is deployed across three Army-inducted vehicles, which carry the launchers along with the integrated sensors and command-and-control equipment.

The Indian Army’s requirement for a vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system was issued through a Ministry of Defence (Defence Production) PSO on July 9, 2024, under the Make II (Buy Indian IDDM) category. The programme called for a rocket-based Version-I system, with one prototype set and 12 further sets to be delivered after successful prototype demonstration.

The stipulated project completion date is March 31, 2027.

SDAL says it went beyond that initial requirement by independently developing Version-II, equipped with guided micro-missiles. The company has developed the system, including its software, in India. It also says the rockets and micro-missiles are indigenous and that it holds complete intellectual property rights.

Trials demonstrate efficient targeting and striking drones

During the Pokaran trials, the system conducted multiple firings of both rockets and micro-missiles. Rockets were fired at actual swarm-drone targets that had been detected and tracked by Bhargavastra’s sensors and C4I network. According to SDAL, the warheads struck their designated points.

Separate trials tested the micro-missiles' guidance and terminal homing capabilities against drones. The company said these demonstrations were successful.

Further optimisation and trials are planned to improve the system’s engagement and kill probability. Bhargavastra is now ready for prototype demonstration in its deliverable configuration, a step towards the Army’s planned prototype evaluation and subsequent deliveries.

The next stage will be to demonstrate the system in its deliverable configuration and continue refining its ability to counter coordinated drone attacks.

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