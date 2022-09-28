Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad constituency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will traverse through the state covering 450 km.

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra: The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra began its 18th day of march in Kerala on Wednesday with hundreds of party workers and followers accompanying Rahul Gandhi set to enter his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency during the day.

The march started from Pandikkad School Padi here and is scheduled to halt for a break at Wandoor junction around 10.30 am. It will enter the Wayanad constituency during the day, AICC general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said.

"I had the honour and privilege of hoisting the flag today at our container campsite at 6:10 am. Today is the 18th day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala and the padayatris will walk 11 km in the morning entering Wayanad Parliamentary constituency," he tweeted.

The foot march would resume at 5 pm from Naduvath in Wandoor and halt for the day at Nilambur town bus station in Malappuram. The Congress' 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10, will traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts before entering Karnataka on October 1.

