Bharat Jodo Yatra will forge better Opposition unity: Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Bharat Jodo Yatra will help in developing a better unity among the Opposition. He, however, said that even though this is a separate exercise, it will help in creating a better foundation.

Speaking to the media during the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, he said the idea of this march is to connect with the people, listen to them, understand what they are facing and also communicate to them a few things.

Gandhi said the aim is to communicate that India has changed and the "institutional framework of India has been captured".

"There is an attempt to place one vision on top of this country which has multiple visions. One vision is being enforced," he said, adding the yatra is a step to communicate that to the people. "The yatra will of course help in bringing together the Opposition but that is a separate exercise," the former Congress chief said when asked about what is being done for Opposition unity.

Responding to another question, Gandhi said it is the responsibility of the entire Opposition to come together.

"Every party has a role in it, it's not that the Congress party is the only party, every party has a role in it, and that discussion is in progress," he said.

Rahul Gandhi, along with several of his party colleagues, embarked on the 3,570-km 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from here on Thursday.

Amid sounds of drum beats, a sea of tricolour and slogans of "Bharat Jodo", the march began from Vivekananda College Road, Agasteeswaram, here on Thursday.

