Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh's kin join Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka | WATCH

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra: Slain journalist Gauri Lankesh’s sister Kavita and mother Indira joined march with party leader Rahul Gandhi in the Karnataka leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday, according to Congress leaders.

He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the voice of people like Lankesh and that can never be silenced.

"Gauri stood for Truth, Gauri stood for Courage, Gauri stood for Freedom. I stand for Gauri Lankesh and countless others like her, who represent the true spirit of India. Bharat Jodo Yatra is their voice. It can never be silenced," Gandhi wrote on Twitter while sharing the picture of him walking with Lankesh's family members holding her mother's hand.

The 3,570-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. The yatra has so far covered hundreds of kilometres across the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

Journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh was shot dead in front of her residence in south Bengaluru on September 5, 2017. After Gauri’s death, there was nationwide outrage with protests being held in several cities across the country. The then Congress government in Karnataka had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder.

