Congress' Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : BHARAT JODO YATRA (TWITTER). Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Delhi today | DETAILS.

Bharat Jodo Yatra Delhi: The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, entered Delhi today (December 24) morning and was accorded a warm welcome at the Badarpur border. A large number of workers from Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur. The yatra entered Delhi from the Faridabad side in Haryana.

Senior party leaders, including former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Shaktisinh Gohil and others accompanied Rahul Gandhi as part of the yatra.

The yatra resumed on Friday (December 23) from Kherli Lala in Sohna in Gurugram before entering Faridabad on the last day of its Haryana leg in the first phase.

Yesterday, while addressing a press conference along with other senior leaders Jairam Ramesh and Bhupinder Singh Hooda, AICC in-charge for Haryana affairs Shaktisinh Gohil said the route plan for the yatra's entry into Delhi on Saturday has been finalised. The yatra, which will halt for the night in Faridabad, will enter Delhi from the Badarpur border near Badarpur Metro station.

"After passing through near Apollo hospital we will head for Ashram, where we will halt for lunch break. From there we will head to Nizamuddin and then to India Gate Circle--ITO--Delhi Cantt-Darya Ganj and then Red Fort."From Red Fort, some yatris and Rahul ji will visit Rajghat and Shanti Sthal by car and pay floral tributes," said Gohil.

ALSO READ: Delhi traffic police issues advisory as Bharat Jodo Yatra set to enter national capital | Details

Meanwhile, BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav said that he will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra with Rahul Gandhi in the capital on Saturday.

"I will go with Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Manickam Tagore to join the Yatra," he said, adding that the yatra is for harmony and development and it has nothing to do with party politics. Gandhi has written to Yadav, who is the BSP's head in the Lok Sabha, to join the cause.

"As a member of parliament, you are the backbone of India's democratic structure and represent the voice of our people. You are a critical part of this conversation, and I would very much like to listen to you, and share our perspectives. It doesn't matter whether we agree or disagree. It's important that we talk and listen in freedom. We would very much like you to come and walk with us. If for some reason, you cannot join us, then do join us in spirit. Become a Bharat Yatri and carry the message of love and harmony with you," the letter said.

On Friday, DMK MP K Kanimozhi joined the yatra in Faridabad.

After a short break beginning Saturday night, the yatra will resume from January 3 (Tuesday) from Uttar Pradesh, then again head to Haryana in the second phase and then to Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Gohil said no separate permission has been applied for the yatra in Delhi or any other state through which the foot march has passed.

He said the party gives the route plan to the Central Reserve Police Force for security arrangements.

"We have neither applied for separate permission anywhere nor there is any need as this yatra is of the entire country," he said. "We also cooperate with agencies concerned. We hope the administration in Delhi will cooperate and we will also cooperate," he said.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government is coming up with "excuses" to stop the yatra after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote to him to consider suspending the march if COVID-19 protocols could not be followed.

Haryana leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra:

Braving the morning chill, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and Kumari Selja walked along with Gandhi. During the day, the yatra passed through Faridabad district, including Pakhal village, Pali Chowk and will reach Gopal Garden in the evening.

After entering Haryana on Wednesday, Gandhi had targeted the BJP, suggesting that while the Congress gives voice to farmers and labourers, another ideology benefits only a select few. The former Congress chief had also slammed the ruling party over the issues of inflation and unemployment.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress that started on September 7, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The first phase of the yatra in Haryana concludes on Friday. In the second phase, the yatra is scheduled to re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6.

ALSO READ: Congress leader Jagdish Tytler makes U-turn, says won't take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Latest India News