Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end. A look at controversies around Rahul Gandhi-led foot-march

Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the closing ceremony of Bharat Jodo Yatra, at Sher-i-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra has come to an end before its scheduled closing day. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, concluded in Srinagar on Monday, with Rahul Gandhi hoisting the tricolour in Jammu and Kashmir. While Congress claims that its more than four-month Yatra garnered a lot of love and respect from all across the country, it can also be seen that a lot of controversies got associated with the foot-march which covered almost 3,570-km.

A look at such controversies:

Rahul Gandhi meets pastor George Ponnaiah

Just at the beginning of the march from Kanyakumari, Rahul Gandhi met pastor George Ponnaiah who is known for his alleged derogatory statements against Hindus. While the BJP demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi, Congress hit back, saying BJP's 'hate factory' is targeting its leader unnecessarily." BJP also shared the video of Gandhi with a priest who had said, "George Ponnaiah who met Rahul Gandhi says 'Jesus is the only God unlike Shakti (& other Gods).

'Savarkar had helped the British'

Controversy erupted after Rahul Gandhi during the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, alleged that Veer Savarkar had helped the British and wrote a mercy petition out of fear. He had also called Savarkar a symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Gandhi's remarks were criticised by the BJP and other political organisations. A complaint was also registered in a court in this regard.

Image Source : PTIThane: BJP workers raise slogans during a protest against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his controversial remarks about Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in Thane

'Rahul is like Lord Ram'

Congress Leader Salman Khursid, during the Yatra, compared Rahul Gandhi with Lord Ram. “Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places where Ram ji is not able to. Just like Bharat, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come,” he said. The BJP jumped on the opportunity to criticise the leader for his remarks and called it shocking.

