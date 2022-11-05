Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi seen playing football during his padyatra | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @BHARATJODO/TWITTER Rahul Gandhi with a football during the padyatra

Bharat Jodo Yatra: After daybreak on Friday, Rahul Gandhi-led ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ was resumed from Choutukur in Andole constituency on Saturday and halted in the night at Alladurg after covering over 20 km.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, showing his love for sports, was seen playing with a football on the street while walking during the padyatra. The ball was being passed from Gandhi to another participant of padyatra to Wayanad MP. As they were progressing ahead in the march, they kept kicking the ball pushing it ahead.

Congress is doing everything thing to make the padyatra vivid and energetic. On several occasions, artists have been seen performing to felicitate participants.

During the day, Gandhi addressed a street corner meeting at Peddapur. Saturday's march marks the tenth day of the yatra in the state. The Wayanad MP has been meeting intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors, during the party campaign in the state.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before entering Telangana last week. The Telangana state Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, others booked for unauthorised use of KGF-2 music

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh on Saturday landed in legal trouble after using the music from the blockbuster Kannada film 'KGF-2' during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. A case was registered against three senior Congress leaders for alleged unauthorised usage of the music from the the movie during the padyatra.

Rahul Gandhi to address public meeting on November 7 at Jukkal

Gandhi will address a massive public meeting on November 7 at Jukkal before entering Maharashtra as Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to finish the Telangana leg on the same day, party sources said. Senior Congress leaders from the state, including Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy, paid a visit to the venue on Friday.

The Telangana leg of the foot march began on October 24 and will end on November 7 before entering Maharashtra.

