Bharat Biotech's coronavirus vaccine --COVAXIN-- to be administered via skin, gets DGCA nod

The Bharat Biotech has got an approval to test administer its coronavirus experimental vaccine via skin. The Drug Controller General of India on Friday gave approval to the Hyderabad-based biotechnology company. 

New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2020 14:50 IST
The Bharat Biotech has got an approval to test administer its coronavirus experimental vaccine via skin. The Drug Controller General of India on Friday gave approval to the Hyderabad-based biotechnology company. 

According to reports, if the vaccine proves effective, this process could help more people get vaccinated and make Covaxin cheaper as it requires lesser amount of vaccine. 

The Intradermal delivery will be studied separately, alongsife the ongoing  clinical trials for the indigenously developed vaccine candidate. 

This makes Bharat Biotech the first Indian company to be experimenting a vaccine candidate in both intradermal and intramuscular methods. 

Most vaccines are delivered by the intramuscular, or subcutaneous routes, using a needle and syringe.

