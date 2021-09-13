Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to get WHO nod this week, say sources

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will get approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week, sources told news agency ANI.

The government had informed Parliament in July that it has submitted all documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). WHO usually takes up to six weeks to decide on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) submissions.

Earlier, Mariangela Simao, a WHO Assistant Director-General for vaccines, had said that the UN health agency's assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was "quite advanced" and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.

