Monday, September 13, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to get WHO nod this week, say sources

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to get WHO nod this week, say sources

​Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will get approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week, sources told news agency ANI.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 13, 2021 16:21 IST
Covaxin bharat biotech, bharat biotech covaxin nod, covaxin news latest, bharat biotech who approval
Image Source : PTI/FILE

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to get WHO nod this week, say sources

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will get approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO) this week, sources told news agency ANI.

The government had informed Parliament in July that it has submitted all documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL). WHO usually takes up to six weeks to decide on Emergency Use Listing (EUL) submissions.

Earlier, Mariangela Simao, a WHO Assistant Director-General for vaccines, had said that the UN health agency's assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was "quite advanced" and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September. 

READ MORE: Covaxin single-dose to Covid infected equivalent to 2 doses for unaffected: ICMR

 

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News