Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Who called the nationwide protest on July 9 and why? All you need to know Over 25 crore workers and farmers are likely to join the Bharat Bandh on July 9, called by 10 central trade unions and backed by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha. The protest targets the Union government's labour reforms, privatisation drive and rising inequality.

New Delhi:

A nationwide Bharat Bandh has been called on Wednesday, July 9, by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions, backed by farmers’ groups. The organisers say the strike is a response to the Union government’s “pro-corporate” reforms, which they argue have eroded worker protections, neglected farmers and deepened inequality. The bandh is expected to disrupt public services in multiple sectors, with over 25 crore workers from formal and informal sectors likely to join. Protests are expected across industrial hubs, rural areas and state capitals with many essential services bracing for possible impact.

Who is behind the Bharat Bandh and what are they protesting?

The strike has been called by a joint forum of 10 central trade unions and their affiliated federations.

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS) All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC) Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

The unions are protesting the four new labour codes, which they allege dilute worker protections, legalise longer working hours, weaken unions and make strikes and collective bargaining more difficult.

They also accuse the government of aggressively privatising public sector undertakings (PSUs) and ignoring rising unemployment, inflation, and erosion of social safety nets.

What are the demands of the striking unions?

The trade unions had submitted a 17-point charter to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year. Their key demands include:

Withdrawal of the four labour codes

Halt to privatisation of PSUs and public services

Minimum wage guarantee and universal social security

Ban on contractualisation and push for permanent jobs

Restoration of the Indian Labour Conference, not convened in over a decade

Higher investment in health, education and public welfare

Union leaders allege that the Centre has sidestepped all formal dialogue mechanisms and is passing critical reforms through backdoor channels.

Which services are likely to be affected on July 9?

The strike is expected to disrupt multiple essential services particularly in states with strong trade union presence.

Public sector banks and insurance companies

Coal and mineral mining operations

Postal services

State-run bus transport (especially in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab)

Infrastructure and construction sites, including NHAI projects

Workers from sectors like steel, electricity, telecom, oil and gas are also expected to participate. In industrial belts of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Odisha, operations may be hit.

While the Indian Railways is not formally part of the strike, union leaders have warned of possible disruptions through road blockades and delays at major junctions.

What is likely to remain functional?

Despite the scale of the protest, many services are likely to function normally.

Schools and colleges, unless closed by local authorities

Private offices and IT firms, though urban commute may be affected

Hospitals and emergency services, which are exempt

Railway operations, though minor delays are possible

Why are farmers backing the strike?

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) , the farmers’ coalition behind the 2020-21 agitation, has declared full support for the bandh. Farmers’ unions from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Karnataka are mobilising rural protests.

Legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP)

Soaring input costs and stagnant produce prices

Privatisation of agriculture markets and land policies

Cuts in MNREGA jobs, fertiliser subsidies and food rations

Why now?

Union leaders say the situation has sharply deteriorated since the past strikes. They cite:

Youth unemployment at a near-record 17 per cent, as per CMIE data

Retail inflation of key essentials like pulses and vegetables crossing 8 per cent in urban centres

Real wages stagnant for both formal and informal workers

Strategic PSUs being privatised or corporatised, including in defence and energy

Declining government spending on welfare schemes

There’s also discontent over rising state surveillance. Trade unions flagged moves like the Public Security Bill in Maharashtra, internet shutdowns during protests and alleged attempts to disenfranchise migrant workers through selective voter roll revisions in Bihar.

Is there any official response from the government?

The Labour Ministry has not issued any formal statement ahead of the bandh. However, officials have privately maintained that the four labour codes are aimed at streamlining compliance, promoting ease of doing business and formalising employment.

The government argues that these reforms are “long overdue” and replace dozens of outdated laws.

But unions insist there was no genuine consultation, and accuse the Centre of using state governments to roll out reforms without Parliament oversight.

Some states may invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) if disruptions hit critical sectors. As of now, no such orders have been made public.