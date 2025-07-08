Bharat Bandh on July 9: Over 25 crore workers to go on strike; what's open, what's closed tomorrow? A nationwide Bharat Bandh is scheduled for July 9, 2025, with over 25 crore workers from key sectors, including banking, insurance, postal services, coal mining, construction, and state transport, going on strike. Check the list of essential services to be affected here.

New Delhi:

A nationwide strike is set to take place on Wednesday, July 9, as more than 25 crore workers from both formal and informal sectors prepare to join a Bharat Bandh called by a joint platform of 10 central trade unions. The strike is expected to disrupt essential services, including banking, insurance, transport, electricity, and postal operations, with additional support from farmer groups and rural workers’ associations.

What’s behind the strike?

The joint trade union forum said the strike is a protest against the government’s “anti-worker, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies.” Key issues raised include:

Imposition of the four new labour codes Privatisation of public sector units and essential services Outsourcing and contractualisation of permanent jobs Weakening of collective bargaining rights and union activities No annual labour conference held for the past decade

The unions had previously submitted a 17-point charter of demands to the Union Labour Ministry but claim no meaningful dialogue has taken place.

Who is participating?

Leaders from major unions, including AITUC – All India Trade Union Congress, INTUC – Indian National Trade Union Congress, CITU – Centre of Indian Trade Unions, HMS – Hind Mazdoor Sabha, have confirmed participation. According to Amarjeet Kaur of AITUC, over 25 crore workers, including those in construction, mining, transport, manufacturing, banking, insurance, and agriculture, are set to join. Notably:

27 lakh power workers have pledged support

Banking and insurance staff will be on strike nationwide

Postal workers and public transport staff in several states are likely to abstain from work

What’s open and what’s closed?

While no official government holiday has been declared, key services are expected to be disrupted in many parts of the country.

Likely to be affected:

Public sector and cooperative banks (limited or no operations)

Insurance services (LIC, GIC, private sector staff participation varies)

Postal deliveries

Electricity supply in select states

Public transport, especially in states with a strong union presence

Coal mining and industrial production in unionised sectors

Expected to remain open:

Schools and colleges (no closure orders issued yet by state governments)

Private offices and emergency services, though transport disruption may cause delays

Essential healthcare, though some support staff may join the protest in parts

Security arrangements and government response

State governments and local administrations are on alert and may deploy additional police forces to ensure law and order. The Centre has not issued a formal statement but is said to be monitoring developments closely.

This Bharat Bandh comes ahead of key state assembly elections later this year and reflects deepening discontent among worker and farmer groups over perceived neglect of their concerns.

