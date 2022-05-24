Bharat Bandh on May 25 to demand caste-based census, reservation in private jobs: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL) Bharat Bandh on May 25

Bharat Bandh On May 25: The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for a Bharat Bandh on May 25 to press for their demand for a caste-based census and stop the use of EVMs during elections. Besides, the federation said that it also wants reservations for the SC/ST/OBC in the private sector.

The Bahujan Mukti Party, Bahujan Kranti Morcha and others have extended their support to the Bharat Bandh call given by BAMCEF.

The bandh has also been called to demand a law guaranteeing MSP to farmers, non-implementation of NRC/CAA/NPR and resumption of the old pension scheme.

Also, they are demanding separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh. The outfits said that tribal people should not be displaced under the garb of environmental protection.

Another demand that they are demanding from the government is that vaccination should not be made compulsory.

