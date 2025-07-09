Advertisement
Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: A nationwide protest, backed by 21 organisations, is underway against the Supreme Court’s August 1 verdict permitting states to sub-categorise Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for internal quota allocation.

New Delhi:

Bharat Bandh LIVE updates: A nationwide 'Bharat Bandh' has been called on Wednesday (July 9), by a coalition of around 10 central trade unions, with support from several farmers’ organisations. The strike aims to protest what organisers describe as the Centre’s “pro-corporate” policies, which they claim have undermined labour rights, sidelined agrarian concerns, and widened socio-economic disparities. With participation anticipated from over 25 crore workers across both formal and informal sectors, significant disruptions are expected in public services. Demonstrations are likely to take place across industrial regions, rural belts, and major state capitals, prompting concerns over the functioning of essential services.

 

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Widespread disruption is anticipated during Bharat Bandh

    Widespread disruption is anticipated during the Bharat Bandh, with key sectors expected to be hit. “The strike will impact services nationwide—banking, postal operations, coal mining, factories, and state-run transport are all likely to be affected,” Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha told media.

  • 7:12 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Why are workers on strike? Key grievances behind 'Bharat Bandh'

    The striking unions say their long-standing concerns have been ignored by the government. Despite submitting a 17-point demand charter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, they allege no substantive action has followed.

    Their main grievances include:

    • No annual labour conference held in the past decade

    • Erosion of trade union power through the implementation of new labour codes

    • Longer working hours and fewer protections for workers

    • Rampant privatisation and rise of contractual jobs

    • Neglect of demands for more public sector recruitment and fair wages

    • Incentives to corporates under ELI schemes, while doing little to address rising youth unemployment

    The unions accuse the government of prioritising corporate interests over workers’ rights and welfare.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Bharat Bandh: Key services likely to be hit on July 9

    The July 9 strike is expected to impact several essential services, especially in states with a strong trade union presence.

    Disruptions are likely in the following areas:

    • Public sector banks and insurance firms may see operations come to a standstill.

    • Coal and mineral mining, particularly in resource-rich states, could be affected.

    • Postal services are expected to be disrupted.

    • State-run transport services, especially in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Punjab, may face partial or full suspension.

    • Construction and infrastructure projects, including those under NHAI, could slow down.

    • Workers in key sectors such as steel, electricity, telecom, and oil & gas are also expected to join the strike.

    Industrial hubs in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Odisha may see significant slowdowns. While Indian Railways is not officially part of the strike, union leaders have warned of potential delays and blockades at major junctions.

  • 6:55 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Farmers and rural labour unions rally behind 'Bharat Bandh'

    The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and various agricultural workers' unions have thrown their weight behind the Bharat Bandh, mobilising support in rural regions. They allege the Centre’s economic policies are fuelling unemployment, driving up prices, and slashing social welfare, pushing rural communities deeper into distress.

  • 6:51 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Private offices, markets likely to operate normally in Mumbai

    Most private sector offices, including those in key business hubs like BKC, Lower Parel, and Andheri, are expected to remain open. Some companies may offer work-from-home options as a precaution. Shops, markets, and restaurants across the city are also likely to function as usual.

  • 6:46 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    What are the demands of the striking trade unions?

    The trade unions had submitted a 17-point charter to Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya last year.

    Their key demands include:

    • Withdrawal of the four labour codes
    • Halt to privatisation of PSUs and public services
    • Minimum wage guarantee and universal social security
    • Ban on contractualisation and push for permanent jobs
    • Restoration of the Indian Labour Conference, not convened in over a decade
    • Higher investment in health, education and public welfare

     

  • 6:39 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Who called the Bharat Bandh and why? Know details

    The Bharat Bandh has been organised by a joint platform of 10 major central trade unions and their affiliated federations.

    These include:

    • All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

    • Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

    • Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

    • Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

    • All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC)

    • Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA)

    • All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU)

    • Trade Union Coordination Centre (TUCC)

    • Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

    • United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

     

  • 6:36 AM (IST)Jul 09, 2025
    Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Schools, colleges to stay open in Mumbai amid Bandh; attendance may dip

    Educational institutions across Mumbai will remain open as the Maharashtra government has not issued any holiday notification. However, some schools and colleges may experience lower attendance due to possible disruptions in transport services.

