The striking unions say their long-standing concerns have been ignored by the government. Despite submitting a 17-point demand charter to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, they allege no substantive action has followed.

Their main grievances include:

No annual labour conference held in the past decade

Erosion of trade union power through the implementation of new labour codes

Longer working hours and fewer protections for workers

Rampant privatisation and rise of contractual jobs

Neglect of demands for more public sector recruitment and fair wages

Incentives to corporates under ELI schemes, while doing little to address rising youth unemployment

The unions accuse the government of prioritising corporate interests over workers’ rights and welfare.