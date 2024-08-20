Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Will schools, colleges, banks, offices remain closed in Delhi-NCR?

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Bharat Bandh has been called on August 21.

Bharat Bandh Latest News: The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called for a day-long nationwide protest - Bharat Bandh - on Wednesday. The bandh has been called in response to the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on SC/ST reservations. Several SC/ST groups in Rajasthan have extended their support for the bandh.

Reports suggest that police across states have been instructed to bolster their presence to maintain law and order situation and prevent any untoward situation in the country. Superintendents of Police (SPs) have also been asked to ensure a stable law and order situation during the protest.

The Bahujan Samaj Party has also extended support for the bandh and the party has asked small and big workers to be a part of 'Bharat Bandh'.

Why Bharat Bandh on August 21

The Supreme Court's ruling to allow states to create sub-categories within the SC and ST groups has led to debated and controversy among several groups. The ruling from the top court stressed that those in need should receive priority in reservations. This decision faced opposition from various social and political organizations, which argue that it undermines the principles of reservation. The Bharat Bandh has been called to challenge this ruling and demand its reversal.

Bharat Bandh: Will markets be closed?

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has urged all business organisations to keep markets closed during the day-long protest. However, it is not clear if markets will remain shut or if the shutdown will affect the whole country as there is no confirmation from market committees.

As the nation-wide protest is expected to disrupt public transport and private offices, emergency services, including ambulances, will remain operational.

Bharat Bandh: Will schools, colleges, banks remain shut?

Reports suggest that the government offices, banks, schools, colleges, petrol pumps will remain functional despite the call for Bharat Bandh. Moreover, the emergency services such as medical, drinking water, public transport, rail services, and electricity services will remain open.

Bharat Bandh: What will remain open?