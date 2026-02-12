Bharat Bandh: Kerala government warns of salary cut for employees joining strike Kerala bandh: In its order issued on Wednesday night, the Kerala government stated that action will be taken against those government employees who will be participating in the nationwide strike on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala government has warned government employees against participating in the 'Bharat Bandh', warning of salary cut. In a late night order issued on Wednesday, the Kerala government led by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) declared a no work no pay for employees taking part in the bandh.

As per the order, unauthorised absence will result in the withholding of salary. It also stated that leave will be sanctioned to government employees and teachers only under stringent conditions.

It, however, said that leave can be granted in case of "sickness of the individual or a near relative (near relative includes spouse, children, father, and mother of the government servant), examination purposes of the employee, and maternity purposes of the employee."

Why the bandh has been called and who all are participating?

The bandh has been called on Thursday (February 12) against the four new labour codes, which they have claimed that will reduce job security and will ease the process for employers to hire people or dismiss them from their service. They are also demanding the withdrawal of Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025, and the restoration of the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA (MGNREGA).

As many as 10 trade unions are supporting this strike: Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

The bandh has also been supported by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SMK), which has alleged that the government has "surrendered" before the Trump administration over the recent India-US trade deal. It has also demanded the resignation of Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal; although the government has constantly maintained that the interests of the farmers were protected.

