The largest Bharat Bandh in history: A nationwide standstill on April 2, 2018

The Bharat Bandh of April 2, 2018, is considered the largest in India's history. The nationwide shutdown was triggered by the Supreme Court’s decision to amend the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, which led to widespread anger among Dalit and Adivasi communities. Unexpected and unannounced, the bandh saw these marginalised groups take to the streets in massive numbers across the country.

Deaths and violence during protests

The bandh resulted in significant unrest, with incidents of arson and violence erupting across various states. According to a report by The Times of India, 11 people lost their lives during the protests. In states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, countless Dalit and Adivasi activists were arrested. The bandh also led to the suspension of internet services in parts of Punjab and Rajasthan, while shootings occurred during protests in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The impact and aftermath

Reports indicated that young activists were brutally beaten in hostels, and many faced severe consequences, including job losses and imprisonment on false charges. In Rajasthan, police compiled lists of Dalit and Adivasi activists who were prominent in movements, with the intent to detain them. The April 2 Bharat Bandh stands out in history as the most significant nationwide shutdown, symbolising a powerful response to perceived injustices against marginalised communities.

A timeline of the SC/ST Act controversy

The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, is designed to protect SC/ST communities from discrimination and violence. Under the act, courts are prohibited from granting anticipatory bail to the accused, and the police are mandated to file an FIR and arrest the accused upon receiving a complaint. Despite these protections, the conviction rates in 2016 were relatively low, with 25.7% in cases involving SCs and 20.8% in cases involving STs, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Supreme Court ruling and government response

On March 20, 2018, the Supreme Court ruled that arrests under the SC/ST Act could not be made without prior permission, and courts could grant anticipatory bail if the complaint appeared to be an abuse of the law. This decision led to widespread protests, prompting the Government of India to file a review petition challenging the ruling.

Protests and law enforcement actions

The Supreme Court's decision sparked significant unrest across the country. Thousands of protesters were arrested, and curfews were imposed in various regions. The government deployed 1,700 anti-riot police to several states and imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to prevent large gatherings. In Ghaziabad, police filed reports against 5,000 unidentified individuals and 285 named suspects, arresting 32 agitators.

