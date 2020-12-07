Image Source : INDIA TV Bharat Bandh: Essential, transport services likely to be hit - All you need to know

Various farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, December 8, amid a deadlock with the government over the new farm laws. Even after five rounds of discussions, there was no breakthrough as the farmers stuck to their demand for the repeal of the Centre's agri reforms. Before another meeting could take place on December 9 to resolve the impasse, the farmer unions called for a nationwide bandh, which is being supported by a number of opposition parties and other bodies. This would mean that certain services will take a hit on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories to tighten security, while asserting that peace and tranquility must be maintained on that day. The Union Home Ministry, in a countrywide advisory, said the state governments and UT administrations must ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines issued with regard to health and social distancing are strictly followed.

HOW INDIA MAY BE AFFECTED

Auto, Taxi, cab: The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters, said it will suspend operations in the entire country on Tuesday to support the bandh call. "Earlier it was decided that the transport fraternity from northern India will participate in the Bharat Bandh, but now it has been resolved in the meeting that transport associations and unions in other parts of the country will join the Bharat Bandh and suspend their operations on December 8," AIMTC said in a statement.

Some of the taxi and cab unions in Delhi, including those associated with app-based aggregators, have extended their support to the one-day farmers' strike. Kamaljeet Gill, president of Sarvodaya Driver Association of Delhi, comprising mainly drivers working with cab aggregators, said drivers will not their cabs associated with Ola, Uber and other app-based aggregators on the day. In a statement, President of Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters' Association Sanjay Samrat said several unions including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society and Kauma Ekta Welfare Association will join the strike.

It is pertinent to mention that there are many other auto and taxi unions that have decided to continue normal services despite their support to farmers. The Delhi Auto Rikshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union said "important" auto, taxi and last-mile vehicle driver unions will not join the strike.

In Mumbai, BEST buses will be operational on Tuesday and will not be part of the bandh. Protective iron grills and other protective gears will be used while plying the buses, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, said. The Taxi Union of Mumbai said it has not given a call for strike in view of the bandh. Cabs and autos in the city will ply as normal.

Traders: In a joint statement, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA) said that trade and transport sector will function normally despite the bandh call. "No farmer body has contacted us or sought our support with regard to Bharat Bandh. So trade and transport service will continue normally in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Railways: The All India Railwaymen’s Federation has extended its support to the bandh. “We have written to our affiliates all over the Indian Railways to extend support to the farmers in their struggle to achieve their genuine demands, on December 8, 2020 during Bharat Bandh. I have already advised AIRF affiliates to organise agitation programmes, dharna, demonstrations and rallies during lunch hour against anti-farmer policies of the Government of India. I hope that the government will give cognizance to the genuine demands of the farmers and redress the same at the earliest,” Shiva Gopal Mishra, general secretary, All India Railwaymen’s Federation (AIRF) said.

Vegetable, fruit, milk supply: Since the work at major wholesale vegetable and fruit markets is likely to be hampered, the supply of the commodities will take a hit. "I have received calls from several traders' associations for strike on Tuesday. I believe the mandis at Ghazipur, Okhla and Narela will also be closed due to Bharat Bandh called by farmers," Adil Khan, chairman of Azadpur Mandi, said. Meanwhile, Chairman of Ghazipur wholesale mandi for vegetables, fruits and poultry, and meat said many traders' association in the market said they will join the strike.

The supply of milk could also face the effect of the strike. So, it is advisable to store these commodities a day before.

Bank services: Since a number of bank unions have expressed their support with protesting farmers, the services could be affected on Tuesday. In a statement, the All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA) said the government should come forward and resolve their demands in the interest of the nation and farmers. Officer unions All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) have requested the government to begin a meaningful dialogue to resolve the impasse by referring the bills to a select committee by a special Presidential Order.

Emergency services: Emergency and ambulance services will remain unaffected during the strike.

Weddings: Weddings will also face no issues during the bandh, farmer leaders said.

