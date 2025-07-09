Bharat Bandh begins: From banks, schools to train services, check what's open, what's closed today Bharat Bandh: The trade unions' demands include doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, privatisation of PSUs, and increasing minimum wages to Rs 26,000 per month.

New Delhi:

A day-long nationwide strike started on Wednesday, called by a forum of 10 central trade unions. The protest has affected postal, banking, electricity, and public transport, among several other services across the country. The trade union forum has claimed that 25 crore workers are being mobilised for the "general strike" in protest against the new labour codes, along with other issues.

All India Trade Union Congress General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur told PTI that the general strike started across the country on Wednesday morning and she has received reports and pictures of the agitation from states, including West Bengal, Kerala, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

She said banking, postal, and electricity services will be affected by the strike. She further added that the copper and coal mining will be hit, while the impact will also be felt on public transport in several states.

Bharat Bandh today: Check the demands of trade unions

The trade unions' demands include doing away with the four labour codes, contractualisation, privatisation of PSUs, increasing minimum wages to Rs 26,000 per month, as well as the demands of farmer organisations for minimum support price for crops based on Swaminathan commission's formula of C2 plus 50 per cent, and loan waiver for farmers.

Bharat Bandh: What's likely to be affected:

Banking and insurance services

Postal operations

Coal mining and industrial production

State-run public transport

Government offices and public sector units

Farmer-led rallies in rural areas

Bharat Bandh: What’s open

Schools and colleges

Private offices

Train services (though delays are possible)

The scale of the disruption is expected to be significant. “The Bharat Bandh will be disrupting services across the country. Banking, postal, coal mining, factories, state transport services will be affected due to the strike,” Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of the Hind Mazdoor Sabha was quoted as saying by PTI.

