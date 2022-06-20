Bharat Bandh: Punjab Police directed to remain on high alert

Monday, June 20, 2022
     
On Sunday, addressing the youth of the country, the Defence Ministry had explained the policy in detail but ruled out any rollback of the Agnipath scheme. The protesters have now called for Bharat Bandh against the recruitment scheme.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2022 9:25 IST
Highlights

  • All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh"
  • All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police
  • The Agnipath recruitment scheme was announced on June 14

Bharat Bandh: The Punjab Police was directed to be on alert in view of the possible Bharat Bandh on June 20 against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military, informed the officials on Sunday.

Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.

The decision comes after various parts of the country witnessed protests against the scheme of the government while some states reported violent incidents.

Earlier, Faridabad police had tightened security amid a call for Bharat bandh.

"All preparations related to security arrangements have been completed by the Faridabad Police in terms of law and order on the call for Bharat Bandh. Law and order in Faridabad is completely tight. For this, elaborate security arrangements were made by putting up various police checkpoints in Faridabad," said the police on Sunday.

All schools in Jharkhand will remain closed on Monday in the wake of the "Bharat Bandh" called by certain organisations, the state education officials informed.

Secretary of Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.

"In the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by certain organizations, all schools in Jharkhand will remain closed tomorrow, June 20. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure," Sharma, said.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath and the youth selected under this scheme will be known as Agniveers.

Due to ongoing students' agitation against the Centre's Agnipath scheme across the nation, eight trains were cancelled and six trains have been rescheduled in the east zone, said East Central Railway on Sunday. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Live updates : Bharat Bandh, Agnipath Protest

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 20, 2022 9:23 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    All schools in Jharkhand closed today

  • Jun 20, 2022 9:22 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Special security arrangements in place at Ludhiana railway station

    A day after violence erupted at the Ludhiana railway station amid protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, Ludhiana Police on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday took stock of Ludhiana railway station.

    In a conversation with ANI on Sunday night, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma said, "In view of the tensions prevailing in the state right after the announcement of the Agnipath scheme, we have made special arrangements at the station for Monday morning."

  • Jun 20, 2022 9:01 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Nitish Kumar cancels 'Janta Darbar'

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has cancelled 'Janta Darbar' scheduled for today, in wake of Bharat Bandh protests

  • Jun 20, 2022 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Police force has been deployed at multiple locations in Howrah

    Anupam Singh, DCP North, Howrah says, "Police force has been deployed at multiple locations. We are ready to tackle any kind of situation that may arise. We also urge the youth to not get involved in any untoward activity."

  • Jun 20, 2022 8:51 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Bengal: Security personnel deployed at Howrah Station

  • Jun 20, 2022 8:41 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Security personnel deployed at Dak Bungalow Chauraha in Patna

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    AAP says Agnipath scheme 'a big fraud' with India's youth

    Amid raging protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the AAP on Sunday dubbed it "a big fraud" with the country's youth and demanded its rollback, alleging that the Narendra Modi government is making misleading claims about the benefits of the new military recruitment plan.

    At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Sanjay Singh presented representatives of about 4,000 job aspirants who claimed to have cleared all the tests conducted for recruitment into paramilitary forces in 2018 but were yet to get their appointment letters.

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:50 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    VK Singh slams Agnipath protesters

    Amid violence over the 'Agnipath' scheme, Union minister and former Army chief General V K Singh (retd) on Sunday slammed the protesters saying if they don't like the new policy for recruitment into the armed forces they shouldn't opt for it.

    Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, Singh said the Indian Army doesn't conscript soldiers and that aspirants can join of their own volition.

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:38 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    491 train services affected amid protests against Agnipath scheme

    A total of 491 train services have been affected throughout the country, due to the ongoing agitation in various parts of the country against the new recruitment scheme in the Armed Forces, informed railway officials on Sunday.

    As many as 229 mail express and 254 passenger trains stand cancelled, while eight mail express have been partially cancelled.

    Due to operational reasons, 31 trains terminated at various railway stations in Delhi and Ghaziabad along with Mumbai bound train from Punjab will remain cancelled on June 20.

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Congress to hold nationwide protests today against Agnipath scheme

    Congress workers will hold "peaceful" protests across the country on Monday against the "anti-youth" Agnipath scheme and the central government's "vendetta politics" targeting party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:32 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Anand Mahindra announces to recruit Agnipath scheme trained youth

  • Jun 20, 2022 7:29 AM (IST) Posted by Vani Mehrotra

    Punjab Police on high alert

    The Punjab Police is on high alert in view of Bharat Bandh against the newly launched Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the military. Instructions were also given to increase security around all the big military coaching institutes of Punjab.

