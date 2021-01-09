Bhandara fire incident: Maharashtra announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to kin of deceased

Image Source : ANI Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital. As many as ten newborn babies died while 7 were rescued after a fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara.

According to the details, the fire was reported in the Special Newborn Care Unit of the hospital, in the wee hours on Saturday. All the infants were between a month and three months old, a doctor said. The fire broke out in the Bhandara district hospital at around 2 am. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued.

PM Modi expresses grief

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra. "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives," tweets PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoles

Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of 10 children who lost their lives in the fire incident in Maharashtra. "I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families," tweets Home Minister.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: 10 newborn babies die as fire erupts at hospital in Bhandara

Latest India News