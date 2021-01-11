PM approves ex-gratia of ₹ 2 lakh to kin of Bhandara fire incident victims; ₹ 50,000 for seriously injured

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic hospital fire in Bhandara, Maharashtra. PM also approved Rs 50,000 to those seriously injured in the fire incident.

Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased in the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital. As many as ten newborn babies died while 7 were rescued after a fire broke out at a hospital in Maharashtra's Bhandara. The fire broke out around 1.30 am in the outborn section of the hospital, which is for children born elsewhere but referred to the government hospital for special treatment.

PM Narendra Modi expressed grief over the fire incident at Bhandara District General Hospital in Maharashtra. "Heart-wrenching tragedy in Bhandara, Maharashtra, where we have lost precious young lives," tweets PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said orders have been issued for conducting safety audit of all hospitals in the state.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra's Bhandara district hospital lacked fire safety equipment, reveals RTI report

Latest India News