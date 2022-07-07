Bhagwant Mann marriage: Know the elaborate spread for Punjab CM's 'simple wedding' | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Bhagwant Mann is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh today.

Bhagwant Mann marriage updates : No Indian wedding is complete without the mouth-watering delicacies! And Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwat Mann's wedding function will be no different with an array of food items lined up for the guests.

As per a food menu obtained by a news agency, the guests will get to savour the best of Indian and Italian cuisine including- Karahi Paneer, Tandoori Kulche, Dal Makhani, Navratan Biryani, Mausami Subzian, Apricot Stuffed Kofta, Lasagna Siciliano and Burrani Raita.

It's time for some SWEETS :

No meal is complete without desserts and a variety of lip-smacking sweets such as Fresh Fruit Triffle, Moong Dal Halwa, Shahi Tukda, Angoori Rasmalai and Dry Fruit Rabari will be there for the guests at the Bhagwat Mann wedding.

Food items for health-conscious folks :

Those who are health conscious will not be disappointed either as different types of salads will be available for them.

Bhagwant Mann is getting married to Dr Gurpreet Kaur in a private ceremony at his residence in Chandigarh today.

Guests list:

As per AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang, the wedding will be a private affair.

Only family members, including Mann's mother, sister, relatives and a few guests will attend the wedding, sources said, adding Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be in attendance.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha already arrived at Mann's Chandigarh residence to attend his wedding.

Know more about Mann's personal life :

Mann was divorced from his first wife almost six years back. The wedding ceremony will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and his family.

However, no minister or other big leaders have been invited to the ceremony. Sources said it was Bhagwant Mann's mother's wish that he should get married. His former wife Inderpreet Kaur and their children are residing in the USA. His daughter Seerat Kaur Mann (21) and son Dilshan Mann (17) had flown from the US to attend his swearing-in ceremony on March 16 this year.

