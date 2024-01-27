Bhagwant Mann sings 'Challa' rendition at Republic Day event, Punjab Governor says 'Kamaal kar diya aapne'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, displayed his singing talent during the 'At Home' Republic Day function in Chandigarh and even took praises from Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Bhagwant Mann entertained the audience with a rendition of famous singer Gurdas Mann's Challa. The Punjab Chief Minister, who had been at loggerheads with the Governor on various occasions, received praises from him.

After his performance, Bhagwant Mann walked up to Banwarilal Purohit who clapped for him and told him, "Kamaal kar diya aapne".

"You created such an atmosphere that the artist inside me could not hold back ('aapne aisa mahol bana diya, andar ka kalakar reh nahin paya')," the chief minister told the governor.

After Mann finished his performance, the dignitaries sitting in the audience including Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and Additional Solicitor General of India Satyapal Jain among others clapped for the chief minister.

Mann's presence at the 'At Home' event organised by the Raj Bhavan assumes significance as he had not attended such an event on the Independence Day last year.

