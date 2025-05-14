Bhagwant Mann's government takes crucial steps to unlock Punjab's tourism potential Among other measures to boost tourism in Punjab, several museums have also been renovated to enhance the visitor experience, including the Bhagat Singh Museum in Khatkar Kalan, the Saragarhi Museum in Ferozepur and Sarai Lashkari Khan in Khanna.

Punjab is a state with tremendous potential for tourism. Known for its rich culture, heritage, historical sites, and vibrant festivals, it has earned a prominent place in the tourism industry. Under Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's leadership, the state looks to unlock this potential further.

The Punjab government's renewed focus on restoring the state's rich heritage, along with several other initiatives, is aimed at putting Punjab on the national as well as international tourism map.

The Bhagwant Mann government organised the state's 'Punjab Tourism Summit and Travel Mart' in 2023, which signifies the commencement of efforts to boost tourism in the state.

According to Punjab tourism minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond, approximately Rs 73 crore was allocated for the restoration and modernisation of the state's cultural and historical monuments.

Celebrating Punjab's rich heritage

The state government also aspires to push for vibrant and unprecedented celebrations for Punjab's renowned fairs and festivals, contributing positively to the state's tourism. To give it a context, the state celebrated Basant Mela in Ferozepur and the Rural Olympics in Kila Raipur on a grand scale.

Several museums, including Bhagat Singh Museum in Khatkar Kalan, the Saragarhi Museum in Ferozepur and Sarai Lashkari Khan in Khanna, have undergone renovations, enhancing visitors' experience.

Other notable steps taken by the state government to boost tourism include the inauguration of the Bhagwan Valmiki Ji Panorama and organising the permanent light and sound show at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's Summer Palace in Amritsar.

State government looks to preserve Sikh heritage

Notably, the state government is focused on preserving Sikh heritage as renovations are underway at Jahaz Haveli. It is the historic residence of Diwan Todar Mal, who was a wealthy merchant and a prominent figure in 17th-century Punjab.

The Bhagwant Mann government is also actively working to develop the regions around Ranjit Sagar Dam, Shahpur Kandi Dam, and the Kandi areas of Hoshiarpur district as tourist spots.

CM Mann also plans to introduce activities like jet skiing, motor paragliding, and hot air ballooning at Chamrod Port, which will attract more tourists to the state.

