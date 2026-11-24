Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday criticised the renewed alliance between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), accusing the two parties of trying to mislead people after previously trading accusations over the three controversial farm laws. The BJP and SAD formally announced their alliance for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections earlier in the day, six years after parting ways over the legislation.

Questioning the political understanding between the former allies, Mann said people had not forgotten their earlier positions on the farm laws, the state's interests and Sikh religious institutions. "They feel that people forget things after some time," he said, arguing that the latest alliance contradicted their past public statements.

Mann recalls Akali Dal's stand on farm laws

Mann claimed that members of the Badal family had initially backed the three farm laws, publicly praising them and arguing that they would make Punjab's agriculture more prosperous. He cited their alleged remarks, "That's a very good law, a very good law. It is amazing; if it does amazing work, then with this, the agriculture of Punjab will become very prosperous."

However, as the farmers' protest gained momentum and international support, the Akali Dal changed its position, he alleged. Mann said Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet and began accusing the BJP of being anti-farmer. He quoted her as saying, "The BJP is anti-farmer, the BJP is anti-farmer, we have sacrificed, the BJP is anti-farmer."

The Chief Minister claimed the two parties had continued talking to each other even while publicly distancing themselves, describing their separation as an attempt to put on a show for the public.

Mann questions BJP over Punjab's tableau and Sikh institutions

Mann also accused the BJP of disregarding Punjab's interests, citing the controversy over the state's tableau at the Republic Day and Independence Day celebrations in Delhi. He said his government had fought to ensure Punjab's tableau was represented at national events.

He further referred to the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), saying, "We saved the BBMB; I myself went to Nangal Dam."

The Chief Minister then questioned the SAD's decision to ally with the BJP, recalling Sukhbir Singh Badal's earlier allegations that the BJP, with the help of the RSS, was taking control of Sikh institutions. Mann cited his claims about the committees managing Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra and Patna Sahib in Bihar, asking why the Akali Dal was now joining hands with the same party.

Mann appeals to people to stand up for Punjab

Concluding his remarks, Mann urged people to support the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), describing it as their own party. He also said he would respond whenever called upon to raise his voice in support of Punjab.

"I will come at your call, wherever you call me. We will come and raise our voice in favour of Punjab," he said.

BJP and SAD announce alliance for 2027 Punjab polls

The alliance was formally announced at a joint press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal present. Amit Shah confirmed that the two parties would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections together under the NDA banner. The announcement coincided with the Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

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