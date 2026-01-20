Punjab govt approves modernisation of bus terminals in five districts to boost public transport infrastructure The Punjab government has announced a major upgrade of five key bus terminals under a PPP model to improve safety, accessibility, and passenger facilities. The project aims to transform these high-footfall hubs into modern, inclusive, and efficient travel centres.

The Punjab Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has approved a comprehensive plan to modernise major bus terminals across the state, marking a significant step towards improving public transport infrastructure and passenger convenience. Bus terminals in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Patiala, and Bathinda will be upgraded through a structured Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, revealed Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who also underlined the objective of enhancing efficiency, safety, accessibility, and overall service delivery. These bus terminals serve as vital transport hubs for both rural and urban populations, facilitating daily travel for workers, students, traders, tourists, and industrial labourers.

Strengthening inter-state connectivity

Divulging further, the minister outlined that the terminals also play a key role in inter-state connectivity, supporting passenger movement to neighbouring states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Besides, the Ludhiana and Jalandhar bus terminals handle between 75,000 to one lakh passengers every day, while Patiala and Bathinda witness footfalls of around 50,000 passengers daily, highlighting the critical importance of these facilities in Punjab’s mobility ecosystem.

From Bathinda in the west to Jalandhar in the Doaba region, from Ludhiana to Sangrur and Patiala in Malwa, we are upgrading bus terminals where citizens of Punjab already travel every day, said the minister. Through the PPP model, these five terminals will get better facilities, safer spaces, and modern amenities without disrupting people's daily routines. This is development that reaches every region of Punjab and improves ordinary journeys for workers, students, and families.

Addressing infrastructure challenges

The modernisation initiative is designed to address long-standing infrastructure gaps, operational inefficiencies, and inadequate passenger facilities at existing bus terminals. The projects will be implemented using Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer or Build-Operate-Transfer models, ensuring sustainability, quality services, improved ease of movement, and better integration with urban transport systems, while maintaining fiscal prudence for the state.

As part of the planned upgrades, the focus will be on improving passenger amenities and operational management. This includes better waiting areas, upgraded sanitation facilities, improved lighting and signage, organised boarding arrangements, and structured parking systems. Special attention will be given to circulation, safety, and crowd management to ensure smoother operations during peak hours and high passenger volumes. The project also places strong emphasis on inclusivity. Provisions for barrier-free access and ease of movement will be incorporated to cater to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, ensuring that public transport infrastructure is accessible and dignified for all sections of society.

Terminals as urban hubs

Revealing more, Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar stated, "In addition to their transport role, the modernised bus terminals will be developed as integrated urban hubs. Subject to applicable regulations and planning norms, the terminal complexes will accommodate commercial and service activities such as retail outlets, offices, co-working spaces, and logistics support facilities. This integrated approach is expected to enhance passenger convenience, generate economic activity, and contribute to the long-term financial sustainability of the terminals."

"Through this initiative, the Punjab Government aims to significantly upgrade everyday public infrastructure, improve the daily travel experience of lakhs of citizens, and set a new benchmark for modern, efficient, and people-centric bus terminals in the state," added the transport minister.