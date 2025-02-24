Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government provides PCS jobs to four hockey Olympic medallists Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann stated that the government is looking to provide jobs to athletes who excel at the international level.

Chandigarh: In a move towards providing the athletes with additional occupation and financial support, the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has handed Punjab Civil Services (PCS) jobs to four hockey players, all of whom are Olympic medallists.

The Punjab government will provide PCS jobs to hockey stars Rupinder Pal Singh, Simranjit Singh, Hardik Singh, and Gurjant Singh to provide a second occupation for and responsibility to them.

Rupinder, Hardik, Gurjant, and Simranjit are all Olympic medalists. They were integral to the Indian team that won the Bronze medal in Tokyo in 2021, and Gurjant and Hardik were also part of the team that won another Bronze medal in the Paris Games in 2024.

Rupinder had announced his retirement after the Tokyo Games but was called back to lead an Indian team for the Asia Cup. Simranjit was not part of the Indian hockey team for the Paris Olympics and is looking to make a comeback to the Indian team.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann stated that the government is looking to provide jobs to athletes who excel at the international level. "The state government is committed to providing 100% jobs to players for excelling in international events," Mann said.

"Punjab not only has the distinction of being the food bowl of the country, but it also produces ace players. From time to time, the players from the state have brought glory to the country by their marvellous performance in various events," he added.

Meanwhile, Rupinder thanked the state government for its decision. "This will further motivate the players to excel in sports and bring laurels to the country," he said.

The state government has also appointed seven athletes from different sporting backgrounds to the Punjab Police Service (PPS) job. Hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh and women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur are part of those seven stars. Apart from the two, the chosen sports personalities for the PPS jobs include Mandeep Singh, Varun Kumar, Shamsher Singh, and Dilpreet Singh (all hockey), and Tejinder Toor (shot-putter).

