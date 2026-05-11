Bhagwant Mann govt's 'Shikhya Kranti' works wonders as Punjab overtakes Kerala in school education

Chandigarh:

Punjab has overtaken Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi to emerge as the country's top-performing state in primary and middle school education, with the latest National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog report placing Bhagwant Mann government's education reforms at the top of national rankings.

The report showed Punjab leading in foundational learning, digital infrastructure, and school facilities, with the state recording higher scores than Kerala in language and mathematics while dramatically expanding smart classrooms, internet access, and computer availability in government schools.

Government upgraded primary and middle school education: CM Mann

Congratulating in a video message, CM Bhagwant Mann said, "In consonance with the dictum 'You reap what you sow', the state has invested sincerely in education. The state government upgraded primary and middle school education, strengthened the system, introduced smart classrooms, and provided advanced training to teachers. Today, the results of those efforts have started showing. The state government sowed well, so now it is reaping excellent results."

Highlighting Punjab's achievement in the NITI Aayog rankings, the Punjab CM said, "NITI Aayog, one of the Government of India’s premier institutions, has released new figures showing that Punjab has surpassed Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi to secure the number one position in primary and middle school education. In Class 3 language performance, Punjab scored 82 per cent while Kerala scored 75 per cent. Likewise, in Class 3 mathematics, Punjab scored 78 per cent while Kerala scored 70 per cent, and in Class 9 mathematics, Punjab scored 52 per cent while Kerala scored 45 per cent."

Punjab ahead of Haryana in digital education: CM Mann

Sharing details of Punjab's digital education progress, he added, "Punjab is ahead of Haryana in digital education as well. In smart classrooms, Punjab secured 80.1 per cent, whereas Haryana was at 50.3 per cent. In internet facilities in schools, Punjab is at 88.9 per cent, whereas Haryana is at 78.9%. In electricity facilities in schools, Punjab has an impressive 99.9 per cent, while computer availability in schools stands at 99 per cent. Earlier, Kerala held the top position, but now Punjab has claimed the number one rank with a huge margin."

Congratulating stakeholders in the education sector, the Chief Minister said, "I wholeheartedly congratulate all the teachers, students, and parents. I am extremely happy to receive these figures showing Punjab leading in the field of education. The survey results for Classes 3, 5, and 9 have placed Punjab at number one because this is the outcome of four years of continuous hard work. For the last four years, the state government has focused on teacher training, modern teaching methods, and smart classrooms, and today, Punjab stands at the top."

Extending greetings to everyone associated with the sector, Mann said, "I have specially sent this message to congratulate all the stakeholders. From my side, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all parents, teachers, the Education Minister, every member of the Punjab School Education Board, and everyone associated with the education sector. Punjab becoming number one in education is the result of their collective efforts. Slowly but surely, Punjab will become number one in every sector and every field."

He reiterated that the Punjab Government will continue making every effort to make the state a frontrunner in every field.

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