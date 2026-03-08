Bhagwant Mann govt presents Rs 2.60 lakh crore budget, women to get Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 monthly in Punjab

Chandigarh:

The Punjab government on Sunday presented a Rs 2,60,437 crore Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the state Assembly, with a strong focus on women's empowerment and farmers' welfare. Presenting the fifth Budget of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said every promise made to the people of Punjab has been fulfilled.

Notably, this is the last budget of the AAP government in Punjab before it goes to the polls early in 2027.

Stating that Punjab's economy has demonstrated steady resilience and structural stability over the past year, Cheema said for 2026-27, gross state domestic product (GSDP) is projected to reach Rs 9,80,635 crore with an anticipated growth rate of 10 per cent. The effective revenue deficit is estimated at 2.06 per cent of GSDP, and the fiscal deficit at 4.08 per cent of GSDP.

Rs 1000 to Rs 1500 monthly for Punjab women

Presenting the budget in the state assembly, Cheema said this budget is dedicated to mothers and daughters of Punjab - a tribute to their strength and a celebration of their invaluable contribution to the society and future.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, the state government announced what it described as one of the largest women's empowerment initiatives in the country. Inspired by the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the government launched the "Chief Minister Mawan Dhiyaan Satkar Yojana."

Under the scheme, the government will directly transfer Rs 1,000 per month to the bank accounts of all adult women in the state. Women belonging to the Scheduled Caste community will receive Rs 1,500 per month.

Education sector gets major allocation

Cheema proposed an allocation of Rs 19,279 crore for the education sector in the Punjab Budget, marking a 7 per cent increase over the previous year's Budget Estimate. According to the government, Punjab currently ranks first in the country in classroom education results, ahead of states such as Kerala.

As part of the Sikhiya Kranti 2.0 initiative, the government plans to spend Rs 3,500 crore over the next six years to upgrade the education system and enhance facilities in schools across the state.

The government has also approved the establishment of a world-class university in the name of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

In higher education and skill development, the number of Industrial Training Institute (ITI) seats will be increased from 35,000 to 52,000. ITI programmes have also been started in 11 jails across the state, aimed at providing vocational training and rehabilitation opportunities to inmates.

Additionally, the government has allocated Rs 569 crore for technical education to support skill development and industry-ready training for students.

Health sector expansion

The government has proposed an allocation of Rs 6,879 crore for the health sector in the FY27 budget, with a major focus on expanding healthcare access and strengthening medical infrastructure across the state.

A key highlight of the budget is the Rs 2,000 crore allocation for the "Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna," which provides cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh per family annually. The scheme is expected to benefit around 65 lakh families, offering treatment at more than 900 government and private hospitals.

The government also highlighted the expansion of its flagship Aam Aadmi Clinics initiative. At present, 881 clinics are operational across the state, including 565 in rural areas and 316 in urban regions. These clinics provide 107 medicines and 47 diagnostic tests free of cost, and have recorded around five crore OPD visits so far, with 55 per cent of beneficiaries being women.

Under the new budget, 143 additional Aam Aadmi Clinics will be established, while 308 health centres will be upgraded. The government has set a target of 1,432 clinics over the next five years, with Rs 351 crore allocated for this expansion.

To further strengthen healthcare infrastructure, the state will upgrade 23 district hospitals and 42 sub-divisional hospitals, while medical equipment worth Rs 300 crore will be procured.

The government also announced plans to boost healthcare manpower. Since 2022, 934 doctors have been recruited, and 400 more specialist doctors will be appointed. Additionally, 400 nurses have already been hired, with another 500 recruitments in the pipeline.

Agriculture and farmers

The government has proposed Rs 15,377 crore for agriculture and allied sectors, with several measures aimed at easing input costs and encouraging sustainable farming practices.

FM Cheema proposed Rs 7,715 crore for power subsidy for the agriculture sector in the latest budget. The budget also includes Rs 600 crore to subsidise crop residue management machinery to help tackle the problem of stubble burning.

Farmers will also receive a 33 per cent subsidy on cotton seeds, while the government will provide Rs 1,500 per acre assistance for direct-seeded rice (DSR. In addition, up to 80 per cent subsidy will be provided on machinery used for crop residue management.

The state government has also introduced a new scheme to promote maize cultivation, part of a broader effort to encourage crop diversification in the state.

In the horticulture sector, the government has proposed a major Rs 1,300 crore project to boost horticulture development. The initiative aims to significantly expand the area under fruits and vegetables from 4.59 lakh hectares at present to 17.34 lakh hectares by 2035.

Here's the full budget speech.

