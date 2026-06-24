Bhagwant Mann denies Gurugram Police allegations, says viral Sikh Guru desecration video is fake

Chandigarh:

Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's video about desecration of images of Sikh Gurus fake? Gurugram Police on Tuesday arrested two people and claimed that Rs 10 lakh was paid by Punjab officials to fabricate forensic report, however, Mann rubbished Haryana police claims. He said the Opposition is using religion to defame him. Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday claimed that the BJP "attacked" the owners of forensic labs, rubbishing the cases against two individuals by the Gurugram Police for allegedly fabricating the forensic report in the viral video case.

Mann says viral Sikh Guru desecration video is fake

In a video posted on X, Bhagwant Mann maintained that the purported video allegedly showing the desecration of Sikh Guru's photos was fake.

The chief minister attacked the Opposition, alleging a collusion between the BJP, Congress and Akali Dal to defame him. He also accused the Opposition of using religion against him.

He said, "For the past few days, my fake videos were released amid dirty politics. When they don't find another way, they try to defame me using religion. Neither my shape nor my size matches the person in the video, nor my way of standing. They are calling me guilty for making the video viral. However, the people saw the video and received several calls stating that the video is false. We also got it tested in the forensic labs."

He said that it is for the public to judge whose claim is real, while accusing the Opposition of resorting to "dirty politics."

Gurugram Police arrested two men on Tuesday

The Gurugram Police arrested two men on Tuesday and registered a case based on a complaint from a person who alleged someone approached him to procure a fabricated forensic report of the viral video.

The development comes amid a political storm triggered by an alleged objectionable video over which the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal body of Sikhs, had issued an edict against Mann on June 15, declaring him 'Guru Dokhi' (anti-Guru) and 'Khalsa Panth virodhi' (anti-Khalsa Panth) over an alleged objectionable video.

The edict came after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj claimed that the video -- purportedly showing a man resembling Mann -- was found to be "authentic" by two forensic laboratories.

Mann calls it 'false propaganda' aimed at defaming him

Mann has already rejected the video, saying it was "false propaganda" aimed at defaming him. The Punjab AAP had also claimed that forensic tests by two labs showed that the man in the alleged objectionable video was not Mann.

"The BJP has attacked the owners of the forensic labs. BJP, Congress and Akali (Dal) have formed a collusion in Punjab, thinking that the video issue is going against them after they issued a fake video, and people are commenting that you are doing dirty politics. By the fear of FIR and torture, they are making the lab owners say that 'we took the money for a fake report'. The lab we got it tested was fake, and the lab they got it examined is real? People know who is fake and who is real. I leave this decision to the people. They are not left to show their faces in Punjab; now, they have resorted to religion to defame Bhagwant Mann. I will keep working this way. I will keep my pace for electricity, houses, hospitals and jobs the same," Mann added.

Police say accused received Rs 10 lakh for allegedly fabricating the video

According to the police officials, the accused received Rs 10 lakh from Punjab officials for allegedly fabricating the video. ACP Naveen Sharma told the reporters on Tuesday, "The Gurgaon Police received a complaint. We have taken two individuals into custody; an interrogation is currently underway. One suspect has been identified as Ankit, a cyber-expert working with the NIA on a contract basis; the other individual is named Arun. The complaint pertains to a viral video that they had fraudulently created and circulated. They did not operate out of any government-recognised laboratory. They fabricated a video featuring the Chief Minister of our neighbouring state. We have detained them for this act, and the investigation is ongoing.”

"They stated that they were given Rs 10 lakh for this task, and indicated that certain officials from the neighbouring state were also involved. Whatever further details emerge from the ongoing investigation will be discussed and verified with a forensic expert," the police officer added.

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