Bhagavad Gita, Natyashashtra added to UNESCO's Memory of World Register, PM Modi says 'proud moment' Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture.

New Delhi:

The manuscripts of the Bhagavad Gita and Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra have been added to UNESCO's Memory of the World Register, marking a significant global recognition of the rich heritage of Indian culture. Sharing this proud moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture.

"A proud moment for every Indian across the world! The inclusion of the Gita and Natyashastra in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register is a global recognition of our timeless wisdom and rich culture. The Gita and Natyashastra have nurtured civilisation and consciousness for centuries. Their insights continue to inspire the world,” PM Modi said.

UNESCO added 74 new documentary heritage collections to its Memory of the World Register, bringing the total number of inscribed collections to 570. Natyashastra is considered a seminal text on performing arts.

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also shared the news along with pictures of the texts and wrote, “A historic moment for Bharat’s civilisational heritage! The Shrimad Bhagavad Gita & Bharat Muni’s Natyashastra are now inscribed in UNESCO’s Memory of the World Register. This global honour celebrates India’s eternal wisdom & artistic genius.”

"These timeless works are more than literary treasures—they are philosophical and aesthetic foundations that have shaped Bharat’s world view and the way we think, feel, live, and express. With this, we now have 14 inscriptions from our country on this international register," he added.