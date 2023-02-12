Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ramesh Bais appointed as Maharashtra Governor after Prez Murmu accepts Bhagat Singh Koshyari's resignation.

Governors appointment: The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor (L-G) in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra today (February 12). The President of India Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra.

President of India made following appointments:

Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer as Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan,Governor of Andhra Pradesh appointed as Governor of Chhattisgarh Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh appointed as Governor of Manipur La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur appointed as Governor of Nagaland Phagu Chauhan, Governor of Bihar appointed as Governor of Meghalaya Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh appointed as Governor of Bihar Ramesh Bais, Governor of Jharkhand appointed as Governor of Maharashtra BD Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh

President Murmu also accepted the resignation of Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt Governor of Ladakh. Now, Brig. (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as news Lt Governor of Ladakh.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they assume charge of their respective offices.

