Bihar: Doctor, 3 others test coronavirus positive in Bhagalpur; state tally at 143

At least four people, including a doctor, have been tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar's Bhagalpur. According to Bhagalpur COVID-19 Nodal Officer Hemshakar Sharma, the doctor who has been tested coronavirus positive works at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JNMCH). Though he was not deputed in the hospital's coronavirus ward, it is suspected that he caught the infection in the emergency ward, Sharma said. Of the others infected, one is a migrant worker in his early 30s, who had returned from Mumbai. He began his journey on April 18, reached Bhagalpur two days later, and was kept at the isolation ward in JNMCH.

Other than this, a 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman are also among those who have tested positive in Bhagalpur. Their travel history is not known and they were tested after they showed symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, a total of 17 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Bihar, as on Wednesday. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has reached 143.

Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said among the 17 fresh cases reported on Wednesday, eight are from Patna, four from Bhagalpur, three from Bihar Sharif (Nalanda district), and one each from East Champaran and Banka -- the first in the two districts.

In Patna, the Khajpura locality has emerged as a veritable hotspot with six more residents, four men and two women, testing positive for COVID-19.

A 31-year-old man had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and a 32-year-old woman, admitted to AIIMS, Patna for breathing trouble, had tested positive on Saturday last.

Speaking on the rise in coronavirus positive cases in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "There has been a perceptible rise in coronavirus cases. But there is no need to worry... I would appeal to the people to follow the lockdown in earnest. This would help us in breaking the chain."

With 31 cases, Nalanda is the worst affected district in Bihar, surpassing Siwan which has reported 29 cases.

