Bhabanipur bypolls: Priyanka Tibrewal writes to Calcutta HC anticipating post poll violence

Ahead of vote counting and result announcement for Bhabanipur bypolls today, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has written to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court anticipating post poll violence in the Assembly constituency. Priyanka referenced the post poll violence in Nandigram that took place soon after result announcement for West Bengal assembly elections this year. She urged the court to give strict orders to police personnel to take up precautionary measures.

"Taking that ghastly scenario (Nandigram post-poll violence) into reference I as a candidate for this bye-election humbly request you give a strict order to all the government enforcement department to take extreme precautionary measures so that no innocent life is lost, no sexual crime is committed, no public is left homeless, no incident of arson is recorded and we live in a peaceful environment come what may be the outcome on the 3rd of October, 2021", she wrote.

She called the post poll violence after May 2, 2021, an "unprecedented massacre" and blamed it for giving a bad name to India's image. She blamed the Trinamool Congress for the violence.

The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypolls will begin in Kolkata at 8 am on Sunday amid heavy security deployment. The polling was held in Bhabanipur, Jangipur and Samserganj assembly constituencies of the state on September 30. Twenty-four companies of central forces have been deployed at the counting centres, and the entire area will be put under CCTV surveillance. Officials will only be allowed pen and paper and only the returning officer and observer are allowed to use phones, officials informed.

The counting will be held in 21 rounds for the Bhabanipur constituency, 26 rounds for Samserganj and 24 rounds for the Jangipur constituency at the Sakhawat Memorial School of Kolkata.

The Bhabanipur assembly seat was vacated by the West Bengal Agriculture Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay in May, paving the way for Mamata Banerjee to contest the bypoll.

