New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi on Saturday welcomed Dharmendra Pradhan's decision to step down as Union Education Minister over irregularities in NEET (UG) examination and congratulated the students for their "peaceful conclusion" to the movement.

Joshi, who served as Union Human Resources and Development Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, said he hopes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take immediate steps to resolve issues faced by students and the youth will be provided with ample opportunities.

"Better late than never. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has submitted his resignation," Joshi said in a post on X (previously Twitter). "I hope that the Prime Minister will also take an immediate and timely decision."

"I appreciate and congratulate all the students for their peaceful conclusion to the movement. I hope that now peace will soon be established in the world of Indian education and that the young people will have ample opportunities for their bright future and progress," he added.

Pradhan's resignation amid escalating CJP protest

Pradhan resigned from his position in Union Cabinet amid the escalating protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). Citing sources, news agency PTI earlier reported that the entire Cabinet was supporting Pradhan, hinting that he might not step down.

However, the Lok Sabha member from Sambhalpur resigned earlier in the day after saying he was pained to see what was happening in the past 10 days.

His resignation paved the way for CJP to call off its agitation, with its chief spokesperson Saurav Das, saying the government has accepted all of its, including a withdrawal of FIRs against the protesters in Delhi and all BJP-ruled states, and also providing compensation to family members of NEET aspirants who died by suicide.

The two sides would hold another meeting in about four weeks to discuss other details regarding the CJP charter. "As the government accepted all our demands after 36 days of protests, we appeal to everyone to peacefully withdraw from protest sites and go home," CJP national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said at a joint media briefing with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

ALSO READ:

Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde likely to replace Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister: Sources