Fake ALERT: No, govt has not issued any form promising र2 lakh under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Image Source : PTI REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Is the government distributing Rs 2 lakh each to girls in the country? A purported form in this regard has set social media abuzz with many speculating on the authenticity of the document. The form, being circulated on social media platforms, claims to be issued by the government under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' campaign.

According to the claims made in the form, parents need to register for their daughters aged between 8-22 years. It asks for details including applicant's name, father's name, mother's name, date of birth, Aadhaar number, Gram, Post, Thana, Zila, State, Pin, Mobile, E-mail, religion, caste, bank account number, IFSC code, name of the bank and branch. At the end, the document claims that the government will give out Rs 2 lakh each to all daughters.

But how true is this?

As the form caught the eye of the government, it strongly dismissed any such claim. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check wing said that the form was fake. It said that the government had not issued any such form and that this was illegal.

CLAIM: Daughters will get Rs 2 lakh each under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.

FACT CHECK: The purported form is fake. Distribution of any such forms is illegal and no such monetary encouragement is given under the Beti Bachao Beti Badhao campaign.

दावा: बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ योजना के नाम पर बांटे जा रहे एक फॉर्म में यह दावा किया जा रहा है कि सभी बेटियों को 2 लाख रूपए दिए जायेंगे।#PIBFactCheck: यह फॉर्म फर्जी है। ऐसे किसी भी तरह के फॉर्म का वितरण अवैध है व इस योजना के तहत किसी भी तरह का नगद प्रोत्साहन नहीं दिया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/rQXZX45EUN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) October 1, 2020

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage