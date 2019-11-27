Supriya-Ajit hug in Mumbai to breathtaking Kashmir: Postcards from India

The photo of Supriya Sule's welcome hug to Ajit Pawar, captured by camerapersons in Maharashtra Assembly today was undoubtedly the most clicked moment of the day. Ajit Pawar's aborted rebellion from NCP gave the Pawar family some sleepless nights. We will leave that for political pundits to decode the various aspects of this hug. For the moment, IndiaTvNews.com brings to you some interesting photos from across India. Photos, it is often said speaks more than a thousand words. In this collection, we have some breathtaking photos that will put you at loss for words.
Take a look at this picture-postcards from India as we also bring to you some stunning photos from Kashmir, Varanasi and across India.
Postcards from India
Postcards from India: (Mumbai) NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar hug during a special session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Postcards from India: (Srinagar) A man walks with an umbrella against the snow-clad mountains during a rainfall at the bank of Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Postcards from India: Srinagar, a vendor rows his boat during rainfall at Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Postcards from India: Srinagar, a pedestrian walks along the bank of Dal Lake, in Srinagar, Wednesday, Nov.27, 2019. (PTI Photo/S Irfan)
Postcards from India: (New Delhi) Union Minister for Textile and Minister of Women & Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani speaks at Kashmironomics Conclave 2019, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. And don't miss that Smriti Irani is wearing Kashmir's world-famous Pashmina shawl (maybe). (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Postcards from India: Varanasi, Migratory birds flock around a boat in river Ganga, in Varanasi, Wednesday, Nov.27, 2019. (PTI Photo)