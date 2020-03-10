Bengaluru: Zomato delivery boy brutally thrashed by hotelier over delay, gets fractured spine

File

A 25-year-old delivery boy of Zomato was allegedly thrashed so brutally by a hotelier over delay in picking a parcel that he got a fractured spine. The delivery boy was 20 minutes late in picking up a tea parcel at a restaurant in Bellandur on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday when Zomato assigned him an order through his mobile phone to pick up the parcel from the Flying Cup restaurant located at Bellanduru Gate on Sarjapura Road and deliver it to a customer. Speaking to Bangalore Mirror, Jagdeesh said he spent around 20 minutes having breakfast before collecting the parcel. He said as per company rules, they have a 45-minute window to pick up the order and deliver it to the customer.

Jagdeesh was beaten up by the staff of the restaurant with potato crates when he arrived there to picking up the tea parcel for delivery. He suffered a hairline fracture in the spine. It is reported that the victim is the only earning member in his family. Meanwhile, doctors have advised rest to Jagdeesh.

Jagdeesh has been working with Zomato as a food delivery personnel. He makes about Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,700 per day.