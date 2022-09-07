Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal, family, pet dog rescued in tractors in Bengaluru after society floods | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @GAURAVMUNJAL Munjal had tweeted a video showing his family and his pet dog being rescued on a tractor from their flooded society.

Bengaluru rains | Rain fury brought normal life to a halt in India's Silicon Valley Bengaluru, bringing people from all walks of life to their knees. From suburbs to costly housing societies, the flood water is creating a ruckus everywhere. Pictures show cars submerged in water, and roads turning into lakes as heavy rains continue in the IT hub.

Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal could not escape the situation. Munjal had tweeted a video showing his family and his pet dog being rescued on a tractor from their flooded society.

Munjal wrote, “Family and my Pet Albus have been evacuated on a tractor from our society that’s now submerged. Things are bad. Please take care. DM me if you need any help, I’ll try my best to help.”

Other videos from the city show posh BMWs and Audis in water. Bengaluru's Epsilon society, which houses CEOs from top companies like Byjus also is completely flooded, reports said. The people in the expensive societies - where one villa is estimated at Rs 10 crore - were evacuated to avoid danger.

IT employees also told news agency ANI that they are using tractors to get to the office as they have no more leaves left.

Students were seen taking boat rides to reach homes, as the highways are completely filled with water.

Here are some visuals of the rains in Bengaluru

