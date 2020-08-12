Bengaluru violence: Hear how a police officer almost begged for permission to open fire

Image Source : PTI Bengaluru violence: Hear how police officer almost begged for permission to open fire (Officers featured above may not have been the officer who made the call)

Violence in Bengaluru injured more than 60 policemen on Tuesday night. What started as an angry outburst against a communal post by the nephew of Congress MLA soon turned into a violent incident as mob attacked police station. The angry mob marched through Pulakeshi Nagar, attacked Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy's house. As the mob thought that the accused was inside the police station, they soon attacked it.

The policemen were outnumbered and the situation was dire. To disperse the crowd, police officials often rely on tactics such as firing bullets in the air. However, permission is sought from senior police officers before such an act. Firing of bullets is often the last resort when situation goes out of control of the police.

India TV has accessed audio recording of a phone call made by a police official to his senior. One can hear the apprehension, even fear in the voice of the police officer when he asks for permission to open fire. It is understandable as the police staion must have been surrounded by the angry mob.

The audio recording has a conversation in Kannada. But in the video below, we have provided the Hindi translation.

Watch the video below.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage