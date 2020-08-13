Image Source : PTI Bengaluru violence: FIR filed against 17 main accused so far; Section 144 to remain imposed in area

Cyber Police has filed an FIR against 17 main accused in 11th August Bengaluru violence, in which three people were killed in police firing on Tuesday night after a mob attacked a police station and targeted a Congress MLA’s house, irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence. Nine FIRs have been filed so far in connection with mob violence in India’s IT capital Bengaluru. SDPI members have been named.

Meanwhile, The Bengaluru Commissioner of Police has extended the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ halli and KG halli police station limits till 6 am on 15th August in affected areas.

According to FIRs, 5 people led the gang of 200-300 people and the crowd was asked to hack cops to death. The mob even had plastic bottles filled with petrol which they hurled at cops.

So far at least 145 people, including the MLA’s relative, have been arrested and the situation is under control, police said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence in Bengaluru and said so far 146 people have been arrested.

The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting "derogatory" material on social media.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

Scores, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently triggered by the online post.

Pulakeshi Nagar MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthys residence and a police station at D J Halli were among those targeted by the angry mob.

The house of the MLA, who was not at home at the time, was allegedly set on fire.

